Tabadamu organizers acknowledge teams’ effort

Fiji Bitter Tabadamu 7s Tournament Media and Marketing Officer James Vunituraga says the organizers are grateful for the efforts that various clubs have made to ensure their participation in the 4th edition of the tournament.

Teams from as far as Vanua Levu, Kadavu and the Western Division will be part of the tournament and are currently raising funds to secure their place in the two-day event.

Vunituraga acknowledges these efforts, stating that they have not gone unnoticed and expressing hope for the best outcomes for the players who have dedicated themselves to local competitions.

“We understand that these teams fundraise to be able to participate at this Fiji Bitter 7s series and we thank the vanua, the clubs especially the families and the supporters for helping these teams participate hoping that one day soon one of these players will make it to the Fiji 7s team.”

The 4th Fiji Bitter Tabadamu Sevens Series will be held this Friday and Saturday at Thompson Park in Navua.

The Tabadamu 7s will be LIVE on FBC.

