Swimmers step up at Oceania meet

[Source: Fiji Swimming]

The Fiji men’s and women’s teams won silver and bronze medals in the 4×200 meters freestyle relay at the Oceania Swimming Championship in Gold Coast, Australia.

Marseleima Moss, Manawanui Thoms, Vivita Bai and Imelda Smith won silver while the boys’ team of Erik Tokona, Anslem Coffin, Thaddeus Kwong, and Reuben Taylor settled for bronze.

Our swim team had an exhilarating second day at the Championship with personal bests in the morning sessions, securing spots in the finals, and notably improved on their earlier times, showcasing remarkable determination.

Fiji earlier secured two bronze medals and a silver.

In a remarkable display of skill, Tokona also claimed bronze in the challenging 200m butterfly race.



