Reds topple Moana Pasifika in a high-scoring match

[Source: RNZ]

Australia’s win streak in Super Rugby Pacific continued with the Queensland Reds defeating Moana Pasifika 56-36 at a rain-soaked Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The home side shot out to a 21-0 lead in just 12 minutes on Friday night, with tries from Seru Uru, Filipo Daugunu, and last year’s breakout star winger Tim Ryan.

However Moana pulled themselves together, with Ardie Savea scoring his first try for his new team. They were also helped by the Reds’ discipline falling apart and earning two yellow cards, which closed the gap to 21-8 at halftime.

Two more tries, to Solomon Alaimalo and Kyran Taumoefolau, saw Moana get within six points, but a Reds counter-punch from locks Angus Blyth and Ryan Smith restored the Reds’ dominance and settled the result, around the hour mark.

Fraser McReight and Harry McLaughlin-Phillips tacked on a bit of insurance as the exciting Reds side lived up to expectations in a vintage high-scoring Super Rugby encounter.

In all, the match featured 14 tries, however Moana will be keen to work on their defence after conceding 101 points in their opening two games.

