“Force are just like us at home, tough to beat”: Jackson

The Fijian Drua are gearing up for a crucial showdown against the Western Force in Perth this weekend, knowing that a win could reignite their push for a top-six spot.

Both teams are coming off tough losses, with the Force suffering back-to-back defeats against the Waratahs and Crusaders.

Just like the Drua at home, Coach Glen Jackson knows the Force are a tough team to beat in Perth.

“It’s a massive game. A win puts you right back up, and a loss makes it pretty hard work for our home run. The Force, like us, are strong at home. They didn’t lose in Perth last year, so they’ll be hurting and ready to respond.”

Jackson also highlighted the breakdown as a key area of focus, noting that Force coach Simon Cron has been working on improving his team’s ability to slow down opposition ball.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side will face the Western Force at 6.05 pm this Sunday for round 6 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

