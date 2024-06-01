Drua clinch quarterfinal spot after beating Rebels

Frank Lomai

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have clinched a quarterfinal berth after beating the Melbourne Rebels 40-19 in Lautoka today.

The Drua with a bonus point win leapfrog the Rebels into 7th place.

Right from the kickoff, the Drua ignited the scoreboard with a spectacular team try finished off by Waqa Nalaga in the corner, showcasing their ability to transition swiftly from defense to attack.

However, the Rebels managed to get on the board, capitalizing on a penalty try awarded after Drua halfback Frank Lomani infringed, subsequently receiving a yellow card for his actions.

Undeterred by the setback, the Drua responded with resilience, launching a relentless onslaught on the Rebels’ defense, culminating in Ilaisa Droasese crossing the whitewash after a series of phases deep in opposition territory.

The seesaw battle continued as both teams exchanged blows, with the Rebels extending their lead through a well-executed cross kick from Jake Strachan finding Andrew Kellaway.

Few minutes later, the visitors get on the board again this time Josh Canham making no mistake, slamming the ball down after a sharp six-phase build up inside Drua’s defensive 22.

Just before the break, Iosefo Masi crossed over following the hard work of hooker Tevita Ikanivere’ who made the initial linebreak and carried four times in the build up to the try.

Ikanivere and Frank Lomani sparked it all with a long-range counterattack.

The second half witnessed a rejuvenated Drua side showing their dominance, with Selestino Ravutaumada crossing the try line early on, setting the tone for a commanding display.

Fuelled by a newfound momentum, the Drua surged ahead with back-to-back tries from Lomani and Nalaga, leaving the Rebels reeling.

Mesake Vocevoce had the last say as the Drua sealed their win.

Despite their valiant efforts, the Rebels were unable to contain the rampant Drua, who showcased their attacking flair and defensive resolve to emerge victorious and secure their place in the quarterfinals.