Spurs off to first 5-0 start in team history

Victor Wembanyama posted 27 points, 18 rebounds, six assists and five blocks while leading the host San Antonio Spurs to a 107-101 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday night.

The Spurs, who have won five NBA titles, are off to a 5-0 start for the first time in franchise history. San Antonio also got 21 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals from Stephon Castle.

Bam Adebayo scored a game-high 31 points and pulled down 10 rebounds while Andrew Wiggins added 24 points for the Heat, whose three-game winning streak ended.

