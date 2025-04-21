Sorby shifts focus to national duties

[Source: Suva Volleyball Association / Facebook]

Fresh off being named Most Valuable Player at the HBK Easter Volleyball Championship, national rep Peter Sorby is already turning his attention to national duties and a potential call-up for the Pacific Mini Games.

The Suva Blues star was instrumental in their flawless run at the championship, guiding his side to a 3-0 win over Raiwai in the men’s final.

Now, with gold around his neck and MVP recognition under his belt, Sorby is eyeing a bigger stage.

“Winning MVP is a bonus, but now my focus is on making the national team for the Mini Games,” Sorby said. “The work doesn’t stop, I’ll keep training hard.”

Sorby also paid tribute to his teammates for the weekend’s success, saying the team’s chemistry and discipline made all the difference.

