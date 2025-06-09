Snooker victory brings timely Christmas boost

Tournament winner, Onisimo Samoa (middle) [PHOTO: MELI LADDPETER]

With two days away from Christmas and little money set aside for the festivities, Onisimo Samoa decided to take fate into his own hands to provide for his family.

The 39-year-old took a gamble on a long shot, entering a snooker tournament in Suva yesterday.

Against the odds, he emerged victorious in the final, walking away with $500 in prize money.

Originally from Dreketi, Samoa said the tournament was his last hope.

Words of encouragement from his wife before he left to compete gave him the motivation he needed.

“Before I was about to leave home this morning, my wife told me that she needed me to win this competition, and she kept encouraging me until I left. I didn’t really expect to win, but what she told me really stuck with me throughout all my games, and I believe it motivated me, and I was able to win first place.”

He said saving money has become increasingly difficult with the rising cost of living, and believes his timely win was nothing short of divine intervention.

Now, Samoa says his family will be able to celebrate Christmas properly, with plans to return to his village of Nalase in Dreketi for the holidays.

