Silktails suffer narrow home defeat to Bulldogs

Source: Kaiviti Silktails / Facebook

The Kaiviti Silktails endured another tough defeat on home soil this afternoon, falling 18-14 to the Bulldogs in a closely contested Round 13 clash of the Jersey Flegg Cup in Lautoka.

After a strong start, the Silktails managed to keep the Bulldogs at bay and even took a 14-12 lead into halftime.

However, their inability to capitalize on key opportunities ultimately cost them the game, allowing the Bulldogs to secure a hard-fought victory in the second half.

Despite flashes of determination and moments of attacking promise, recurring mistakes that have plagued the Silktails in recent rounds resurfaced once again.

These lapses proved costly against an experienced Bulldogs side that took advantage of every opening.

The loss leaves the Silktails languishing in 14th place on the ladder as they prepare to face the 11th placed Dragons in an away fixture next week.

With the season rapidly progressing, the Silktails will need to tighten their execution and reduce errors if they hope to climb the standings and keep their playoff hopes alive.

