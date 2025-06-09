Silktails outclassed by Knights in heavy defeat

Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club / Facebook

The Kaiviti Silktails endured a tough afternoon as they were outclassed by a clinical Knights outfit, falling 58-14 in Round 20 of the Jersey Flegg Cup today.

Hampered by the absence of several seasoned players due to injuries and other commitments, the Silktails showed early resistance, managing to hold off the hosts for the opening ten minutes.

However, once the Knights broke through for their first try, the floodgates opened.

The home side dictated the tempo from then on, exploiting gaps in the Silktails’ defence and capitalizing on their unforced errors.

The Knights’ relentless pace and execution left the visitors with little room to respond as they piled on the points throughout the match.

Despite a few promising moments, the Silktails struggled to match the intensity and cohesion of the Knights, who were dominant across the park.

All teams will enjoy a bye next week. The Silktails return to action on the 2nd of next month, where they’ll face a formidable challenge against third-placed Penrith Panthers.

