Sewabu urges patience with Drua

Fiji Rugby Union interim CEO Koli Sewabu has called for understanding and long-term thinking as the Fijian Drua wrap up a difficult 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The team, which missed out on a playoff spot, has faced growing scrutiny from fans, but Sewabu says the bigger picture is about building a sustainable pathway for Fijian players.

He acknowledged that while results are important, the franchise was never intended solely for wins.

“There are certainly very high expectations for them to perform. We also must respect the fact that the transition and recruitment of players is all part of the journey.”

He explained that the Drua was established to create opportunities for local talent to develop in a professional rugby environment, a vital stepping stone toward international success.

Sewabu added that continued support is needed, not just for wins, but for the growth of Fijian rugby as a whole.

Meanwhile in the super rugby pacific playoffs this weekend, the Crusaders host the reds in the first quarterfinal clash this Friday followed by the Chiefs hosting the Blues on Saturday.

The quarterfinals will wrap up in Canberra on Saturday with the Brumbies taking on the Hurricanes.

