We are ready: Daveua

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side is all ready to run out at the Hong Kong 7s tomorrow.

Speaking to FBC Sports in Hong Kong, skipper Raijieli Daveua says they have been preparing diligently and are eager to showcase their skills at the So Kon Po.

She says this is a place that they all dreamt to play in.

Daveua states the players have only one thing in the mind and that is to win gold.

“Yes we are ready for this weekend. The girls are all ready and looking fit. We just can’t wait to play this weekend.”

The Fijiana 7s faces Australia at 4.25pm tomorrow followed by South Africa at 7.12pm before the last pool game with Ireland at 3.02pm Saturday.

The Fiji 7s team will face Australia at 9.30pm tomorrow in its first pool match.

They’ll play two games on Saturday starting with Canada at 12.33am and France at 5.43pm.

You can watch all the Fiji 7s and Fijiana pool games live on FBC TV.