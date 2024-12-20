Vacalea eyes big prize

Vacalea Young Boys side

The Vacalea Young Boys rugby team from Kadavu made a memorable debut at the 31st R.C. Manubhai Nataleira 7s tournament, which kicked off yesterday in Nausori.

The team secured a hard-fought 12-7 victory against the seasoned Uluinakau Rugby side in their first match, an impressive feat for newcomers facing a team well-versed in the local 7s circuit.

Hooker and team captain Peniasi Vatubuli says the team does not feel threatened by the others and have one common goal; to return to Kadavu with glory when the dust settles on Saturday.

“This team has been preparing just like the other big teams in this competition who are here to win the top prize, we are also here aiming for the top spot that everybody else here wants and we are looking forward to take the win to Kadavu on Saturday.”

Vatubuli adds they could not contain the excitement of beating a seasoned team not only in their first

Nataleira 7s but in their first match of day one.

Team manager Savenaca Tokavai says they are just happy to be part of the competition especially as the majority of their players are playing at the Park for the first time.

The tournament goes into day two today at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.