Ten minutes per half at Coral Coast 7s men’s final

[Source: Fiji Coral Coast 7s/ Facebook]

The 2025 McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s is going to be slightly different compared to the previous years.

Fans will surely be in for a treat and one of the reasons is the duration of the men’s final.

Tournament Founder, Jay Whyte, says they’ve decided to play the men’s final at 10 minutes per half just like before.

Whyte says who knows the Osea Kolinisau and Tomasi Cama Junior coached sides may be the last two teams standing at Lawaqa Park and should be a great way to end the 2025 tournament.

“We think there could be a chance of a Fiji-New Zealand final so the historical encounters between the two nations we think we’ll be doing a disservice if we doing 7 minutes, we’ve spoken to Osea and Tomasi Cama Jnr and both are in support of the idea so the Coral Coast 7s men’s final will be 10 minutes each way.”

Major sponsor McDonalds Fiji who injected $100,000 for next year’s event are glad that the tournament keeps on growing.

The 2025 Coral Coast 7s will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka from the 16th to 18th of January