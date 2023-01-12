Teams set for Coral Coast 7s

Fans will watch 26 games at the main ground on day one of the McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s which starts today at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The first kick game will kick off at 9:30 am between Stop Violence Police Women and Savusavu.

All teams including the youth, men’s, and women’s will play two pool matches today and one tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

All finals will be played on Saturday.

All games at the main ground will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.

Admission is free for the three days of competition.