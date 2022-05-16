Service Labasa 7s to be all inclusive

The first-ever Fiji Bitter sponsored Service Labasa 7s is expected to be a major attention grabber with the inclusion of five-a-side futsal soccer.

Paradise Beverage Fiji Sales and Marketing Manager Joseph Rodan Senior says it is going to be a very busy tournament and will be the highlight of the Northern Division.

The Fiji Bitter Service Labasa 7s will be held from the 21st to the 23rd of July, 2022, immediately after the Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s.

It will include 7s rugby, netball, volleyball and five-a-side futsal.

Rodan says adding Futsal to the tournament is sure to be a crowd drawer.

“This tournament is a tournament of difference. I say different because you have netball, volleyball and you have soccer. From what I understand you have 20 teams for soccer and I think that in itself will create a lot of excitement and it’s inclusive of all the different races.”

Rodan adds, sponsoring the tournament is a way for the company to give back to the people of Labasa for their support in buying their products and it will certainly create excitement in the market.

The main prize money for the 5-a-side Futsal is $1,000.

For 7s, the men’s division prize money is $7,000, the women’s division is $1,500 and the U20 $2,000.