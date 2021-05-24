Satala and Tuwai new Fiji 7s assistant coaches

“The Stretcher” Viliame Satala and dual Olympic Gold medalists Jerry Tuwai will be assisting Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings.

Fiji Rugby Union in a statement confirms former Rugby World Cup Sevens winner, Satala will stand alongside Gollings as an Assistant Coach.

Tuwai will share the same role while maintaining his responsibility as a player.

Gollings says Satala will be a valuable asset to his coaching staff having represented Fiji in both 7s and 15s.

Satala will look after the forwards as well as skills and support with talent identification and mentoring of players.

In a bid to help Tuwai with his coaching career, Gollings adds he has been given the role to support his development and transition from player to coach.

Gollings says Tuwai has a wealth of experience and knowledge that will add real value to the team from a coaching perspective.

The Fiji Rugby Chief Executive, John O’Connor has also confirmed Osea Kolinisau was offered the opportunity to be part of the coaching panel but he had respectfully declined it.

O’Connor says they’re excited about the appointments and the impact the two will have on the national players.