Rosco promises some 'Specmagic'

Crowd at the Mcdonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s last year [Source: Mcdonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s]

Former Springboks 7s playmaker, Rosco Specman, believes he still has what it takes to entertain the crowd in the next three days at the McDonald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s which starts today.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Specman says fans need to turn up in numbers to witness some ‘Speckmagic’.

Specman who will feature for Mike Friday 7s Select side says there’ll be a lot of quality 7s action.

Article continues after advertisement

The former South Africa 7s star will team up with the likes of Jerry Tuwai, Harry McNulty, Luke Trehan, Matai Leuta and Manueli Maisamoa.

Friday’s 7s Select will take on Devo Babas in its opening game at 11:32am and Australia at 3:14pm today and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, Pacific Nomads Women will kick off the 2025 tournament with Seahawks at 9am this morning.