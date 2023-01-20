Olympics objective for Fijiana 7s

The Fijiana 7s team during one of their training sessions

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s coach trusts the players he has selected for the Hamilton 7s despite losing some players due to injury.

Fuli lost some players after the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand and he says that’s expected.

Some of Fijiana’s star players Sesenieli Donu, Verenaisi Bari and Mereula Toroti are out injured and are undergoing surgery in New Zealand.

The Fijiana 7s coach says this is an important year for them because they’ve yet to book their ticket for next year’s Olympic Games.

“We have to start new, we have to expose a lot of players, we have to introduce new players and that is the order of the day, I have to trust the players that I’ve selected and can’t wait and play, we have five tournaments, and our objective is to qualify for the Olympics come Toulouse in May.”

Maria Rokotuisiga will make her debut in Hamilton this weekend while veteran Rusila Nagasau and Vasiti Solikoviti returns.

The Fijiana will take on Great Britain at 10.22am tomorrow, before facing hosts New Zealand at 2.12pm followed by Papua New Guinea at 5.37pm.

Meanwhile, our Fiji men’s 7s team faces France at 8.32am tomorrow in their opening Hamilton 7s match.

They’ll then meet Kenya at 12pm and Samoa at 3.06pm.