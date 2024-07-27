Next job for Fiji 7s

[Source: World Rugby]

Fiji 7s coach Osea Kolinisau believes Australia poses a threat to their Olympic Games campaign and they’ll need to be on full alert like they did with Ireland in the quarter-final.

Few months ago Australia came to Fiji to play the national side in a few games.

However, Kolinisau says this Aussie team is different and they look good because the Australians are unbeaten as well in Paris and they defeated Argentina 22-14 in pool play.

”I’ve seen Australia, they’re playing really well, they’re very good side, they have a few changes from the team we met in Lautoka, I think five changes but we’ll go back now and sit with the boys and we’ll review our games tomorrow, and make sure we come back fit and ready against Australia.”

The two sides will meet in the second semi-final at 2am tomorrow.

South Africa takes on hosts France in the first semi-final at 1:30am.

The final will be played at 5:45am tomorrow.

