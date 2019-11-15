Sevens
New Zealand wins Vancouver 7s
March 9, 2020 1:57 pm
New Zealand has won the Vancouver 7s title after beating Australia 17-14 in the final.
This is New Zealand’s third title of the season after winning the Cape Town and Hamilton 7s.
Lachie Anderson and Maurice Longbottom scored converted tries for Australia in the first half while Joe Ravouvou crossed for the All Blacks 7s lone try.
They are number one! 🥇
All Blacks Sevens are victorious in Vancouver for the first time since 2016.#CanadaSevens pic.twitter.com/vpR1AOtBM6
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 9, 2020
Australia was leading 14-7 at half-time.
New Zealand secure their third victory of the 2019-20 Series! 🇳🇿
🏆 Cape Town
🏆 Hamilton
🏆 Vancouver
Winning Haka in Canada for @allblacks7s#HSBC7s #CanadaSevens pic.twitter.com/o4mAC701rL
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 9, 2020
A 17-14 win against Australia in the Final sees them lift the cup yet again.#CanadaSevens #Canada7s pic.twitter.com/EXT6j8cdmb
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 9, 2020
New Zealand started well in the second half with an early try to Andrew Knewstubb.
After a game-changing try in the second half, @AllBlacks7s‘ Andrew Knewstubb is your @HSBC_Sport Player of the Final at the #HSBC7s in Vancouver.#CanadaSevens pic.twitter.com/kXeuAAKgF4
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 9, 2020
Australia was down to five players at one stage when two players were sent off and New Zealand took advantage with Ravouvou going in for his second try.
Here it is…the #Canada7s Final! 🏟@AllBlacks7s vs. @Aussie7s
Who you got?
Find out how to watch here: https://t.co/KYF3jdZwdk pic.twitter.com/c4odIwFR07
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 9, 2020
In the bronze medal playoff, Canada defeated South Africa 26-19.
The hosts clinch third spot! 🥉
A 26-19 victory over last week’s cup winners South Africa sees @rugbycanada finish in the top three of a tournament for the first time since May 2017.
Their first ever top three finish on home soil. 🙌#CanadaSevens #Canada7s pic.twitter.com/HSrILFGLAw
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 9, 2020