New Zealand wins Vancouver 7s

New Zealand has won the Vancouver 7s title after beating Australia 17-14 in the final.

This is New Zealand’s third title of the season after winning the Cape Town and Hamilton 7s.

Lachie Anderson and Maurice Longbottom scored converted tries for Australia in the first half while Joe Ravouvou crossed for the All Blacks 7s lone try.

They are number one! 🥇 All Blacks Sevens are victorious in Vancouver for the first time since 2016.#CanadaSevens pic.twitter.com/vpR1AOtBM6 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 9, 2020

Australia was leading 14-7 at half-time.

New Zealand started well in the second half with an early try to Andrew Knewstubb.

After a game-changing try in the second half, @AllBlacks7s‘ Andrew Knewstubb is your @HSBC_Sport Player of the Final at the #HSBC7s in Vancouver.#CanadaSevens pic.twitter.com/kXeuAAKgF4 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 9, 2020

Australia was down to five players at one stage when two players were sent off and New Zealand took advantage with Ravouvou going in for his second try.

In the bronze medal playoff, Canada defeated South Africa 26-19.