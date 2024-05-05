FTUC lobbies for $6 NMW

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Fiji Trades Congress launched its National Minimum Wage campaign at the 50th Biennial Conference in Nadi.

The FTUC is lobbying for an increase in the hourly rate to $6.00.

The current national minimum wage stands at $4 across ten sectoral industries, and this came into effect on January 1, 2023.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh confirmed last month that the new national minimum wage rate will be implemented on August 1st.

Singh says the Employment Relations Board and the Wages Council are working together to revise the current minimum wage rate.

Meanwhile, Acting Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka while speaking during the Fiji Trades Union Congress 50th Biennial Delegates Congress at the Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi highlighted that they have taken decisive steps to ensure that workers’ rights are not just protected but actively promoted.

He adds that this includes the introduction of a minimum wage rate of $4, which is a significant increase from the previous rate.

Gavoka says the policy change is a clear indication of their dedication to improving the living standards of our workers.