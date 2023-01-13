Men’s top eight locked in for quarters

[Source: Pitas Picture]

The top eight men’s team for the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s has been locked in and will be in action later this evening in the quarter-final showdown at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The first quarter-final is planned for 5.35pm and will see Fire take on Wadigi Salvo.

Kombat Uluinakau will face Wardens at 5.55pm in the second quarter-final clash.

Article continues after advertisement

At 6.15pm Ram Sami Army braces for Pio Tuwai’s Pacific Nomads.

The fourth quarter-final will see Say No to Drugs Police battle Raiwasa Taveuni at 6.35pm.

You can catch all the action live and exclusive on FBC Sports HD Channel.