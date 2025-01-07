Sevens

Men’s pools for Coral Coast confirmed

Mataiasi Stark Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

January 7, 2025 4:15 pm

[Source: Coral Coast Sevens/Facebook]

The confirmed men’s pools for the 2025 McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s have been announced, promising an exciting competition with a mix of international teams and local powerhouses.

Pool MA features Fiji 7s, NZ Sevens 2, Tuva Rugby, and Brothers.

Pool MB includes NZ Sevens 1, Drua 7s, Seattle Barbarians, and Colo West.

Pool MC will see BLK Lavidi, Manu Samoa 7s, Bula Bay 7s, and Ratu Filise battle it out.

Pool MD is headlined by Aussie Select 7s, McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s, Devo Babas, and Takita Brothers 7s.

With a rich history of unearthing and showcasing rugby talent, the Coral Coast 7s remains a highlight on Fiji’s sporting calendar.

The Coral Coast 7s will take kick-off next weekend at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can watch all the matches LIVE and Exclusive on FBC Sports.

