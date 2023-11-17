Matana and Bukayaro impress Gollings

Jeremaia Matana (left) and Pilipo Bukayaro

The head coach of Fiji 7s expressed admiration for two local players who stood out during the Oceania 7s Championship that ended last weekend.

Jeremaia Matana and Pilipo Bukayaro stood out for Ben Gollings in the last week.

Gollings was impressed by their meticulous attention to detail and strategic playing tactics.

The Englishman says Matana has been very consistent on and off the field.

He adds that Matana is also very physical and energetic in the field.

“And he emulates the kind of energy and character that we want.”

Golling says they are looking forward to seeing Matana have a good season.

He adds Bukayaro, on the other hand, is very good at defense.

“He was on form just before he heard himself, who’s coming from strength to strength. His defence is brilliant, and in attack, he’s a slippery customer.”

He adds that the duo should be looked out for in the upcoming tournaments.