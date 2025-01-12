Ikanikoda pushes young players to aim higher

Lavidi Brothers side

Over the past few weeks, while preparing for the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s, former national 7s rep Livai Ikanikoda has been encouraging the younger players of the Lavidi Brothers side to give their best during the competition.

He says most of the younger players join the club with the hope of playing in front of overseas scouts and securing a rugby contract.

With the Coral Coast 7s scheduled in a few days, Ikanikoda is urging the boys to seize this opportunity and give their best on the field.

“Yes, the conversations with the younger boys throughout the week have just been telling them that nothing is impossible. Since most players selected for the national side come from this tournament, the opportunity to wear the white jersey remains open. I’ve just been telling them that the door is open; playing here for Lavidi Brothers should not be your final stop.”



Former national 7s rep Livai Ikanikoda

He reminded the boys that the Lavidi Brothers Rugby Club should not be their final destination and urged them to look beyond and strive for greater things.

The Lavidi Brothers have been pooled with Manu Samoa, Ratu Filise, and Bula Bay 7s.

The three-day tournament will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Thursday.