From spectator to squad member

For Alivereti Nainoca, training alongside some of Fiji’s biggest 7s names still feels like a dream come true.

The young extended squad member says being part of the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team has been both surreal and inspiring, as he adjusts to the fast pace and intensity of international sevens rugby.

Nainoca has quickly settled into the environment under coach Osea Kolinisau, who has been impressed with how the new players are stepping up and blending with the rest of the squad.

“I’m so happy to have been considered to be part of the extended team. I used to watch these players and now get to train alongside them, it’s such a great feeling to be with the team I used to only watch on television.”

Nainoca believes this opportunity is just the beginning of something bigger as he chases his long-term rugby dreams.

“My dream is to not only reach here but go and play in other countries as well God willing. I’ve learnt so many things while playing 7s… it’s totally new for me because I’ve always played 15s so this is my first time trying out, but I have learnt quite a great deal since being part of the extended squad.”

Coach Osea Kolinisau and his men will head to Tauranga, New Zealand later this week to compete in the Ignite 7s tournament which is a key warm-up before the final squad is named for the HSBC 7s Series opener in Dubai.

