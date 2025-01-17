Fiji’s rugby voice to call Perth SVNS

Satish Narain

Fiji’s very own Satish Narain is about to make history at the HSBC SVNS in Perth, Australia next weekend.

He will become the first Fijian to commentate on the current series.

This marks a significant milestone not only in Narain’s career but also for Fiji, as the island nation’s voice will now echo across the global rugby stage.

Narain, a seasoned commentator with over 35 years of experience, was approached by former sevens legend and series commentator Karl Te Nana with the life-changing opportunity to join the international commentary team.

“When Karl (Tenana) reached out, I was just lost for words. He offered me the chance to be part of the world commentary feed, and to be the lead commentator for the Perth Sevens. It was an overwhelming moment.”

For Narain, this isn’t just a personal achievement, it’s a chance to elevate Fiji’s name on the global stage.

“I’m not just representing myself. I’m representing Fiji, and I’m so proud to say that I’m a son of Fiji. I want to put Fiji’s name right up there amongst the stars in our field.”

With his passion for rugby and his unwavering pride for the country, Narain’s presence as a commentator in Perth promises to be a momentous occasion, not only for him but for all of Fiji.

Narain has called many different sports including the Fiji Finals, where his voice is synonymous with the events and is currently with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation.

He started his commentary and sports journey at the Communications Fiji Limited, after which he was with Fiji Television Limited.

When Fiji hosted the then version of the World Series in 2000, he called the games from Suva.