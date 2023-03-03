Fijiana ready for Vancouver

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Mistakes in the last two tournaments have given the Fijiana some time to reflect and work on their weaknesses ahead of the Vancouver 7s which starts tomorrow.

The team will wrap up its preparation today after focusing on their set pieces, defence and attack following the Hamilton and Sydney 7s.

Captain Rusila Nagasau says they’re really looking forward to the tournament as it’ll also determine a lot of things especially their quest for a place at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“We have only three tournaments to get into the Top 4 for the qualification for the Olympics. This is something we have been looking forward to in Vancouver and play our best to get in the Top 4 for the season this year.”

Despite losing a few players due to injuries, the team believe this is a great opportunity for others to gain exposure.

Our Fijiana will take on Great Britain in their first match at 5.59am tomorrow.

Their second match is against Colombia at 12.14pm before they take on New Zealand at 7.06am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the men’s 7s faces Kenya at 7.52am tomorrow then Uruguay at 2.16pm before meeting Great Britain at 8.42am on Sunday.