Fijiana finishes last

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fijiana has finished last at the Paris Olympics after going down 21-15 to South Africa 11th and 12th place playoff.

Fiji failed to win any match at the Olympic Games and recorded its worst finish since their first outing in Rio eight years ago.

South Africa registered the first points with a converted try before the Fijiana was reduced to six for two minutes when Sesenieli Donu was sent off for dangerous contact.

Less than a minute later, Fiji lost Ana Maria Naimasi to the sin bin for a deliberate knock on and the South Africans capitalize with their second try.

Leading 14-nil at halftime, South Africa turned up the heat with another seven pointer before Fiji got three successivec unconverted tries to Kolora Lomani, Verenaisi Bari and Talei Wilson.

In the final this morning, New Zealand will defend its gold medal won in Tokyo three years ago against Canada.

The Kiwis defeated USA 24 – 12 in the first semifinal while Canada stun 2016 champs Australia 21-12 in the second semi.