Fijiana books place in Langford 7s quarter-finals
May 1, 2022 11:40 am
Mereula Torooti [Source: World Rugby]
The Fijiana 7s side is through to the Langford 7s quarter-finals.
Fijiana finished as the best third team which automatically takes them to the quarters tomorrow.
The national side ranked third in Pool C with one win, a loss and a draw.
Fijiana was denied a win after being held to a 12-all draw by New Zealand in its last group match.
They earlier thrashed England 38-5 coming off their opening match loss to the USA.
The Cup quarter-finals will commence tomorrow at 5am.
