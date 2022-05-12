Fijiana books place in Langford 7s quarter-finals

The Fijiana 7s side is through to the Langford 7s quarter-finals.

Fijiana finished as the best third team which automatically takes them to the quarters tomorrow.

The national side ranked third in Pool C with one win, a loss and a draw.

Fijiana was denied a win after being held to a 12-all draw by New Zealand in its last group match.

They earlier thrashed England 38-5 coming off their opening match loss to the USA.

The Cup quarter-finals will commence tomorrow at 5am.