Fiji thrashed by USA in Vancouver 7s

The Fiji 7s side has been thrashed by USA 40-14 in their fifth-place semifinal clash at the Vancouver 7s.

This was the biggest scoreline USA has posted against Fiji.

Danny Barett was held up over the try-line but Cody Melphy sneaked through from the resulting five-meter scrum for USA.

Fiji was awarded a penalty try after Napolioni Bolaca was tackled without the ball two meters out from the try-line but Carlin Isles put USA back in the lead with a converted try when he sprinted down the touchline outpacing Bolaca and Waisea Nacuqu.

Barett took three Fijian defenders over the try-line and made sure he was not going to be denied as USA led 21-7 at halftime.

The USA started the second half on high with a well-worked try to Malon Al-Jiboori before Nacuqu ran away for Fiji’s second try as the national side trail 14-28.

But Ben Broselle and Madison Hughes sealed the deal for USA with two more tries for a big 40-14 win over Fiji.

Fiji was earlier beaten by New Zealand in the cup quarterfinal 5-17.