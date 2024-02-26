Fiji slips to third in World Sevens Series standings

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways men’s team are currently third in the World Sevens Series standing after the completion of the Vancouver 7s this afternoon.

This is after the Ben Gollings coached side finished 6th overall in the men’s division.

Meanwhile, Argentina extended its lead at the top of the 7s series with 78 points with Ireland in the second spot on 54 points.

Fiji also has 54 points followed by New Zealand in fourth with 50 points, followed by Australia, South Africa, France and USA respectively.

In the women’s category, the Fijiana is currently in the seventh spot with 40 points.

Australia is at the top of the table with 72 points followed by New Zealand, France, USA, Canada and Ireland.

Both teams are now preparing for the Los Angeles which starts this Saturday.

