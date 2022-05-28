Fiji records first London 7s win

[File Photo]
The Fiji national men’s 7s side started its London 7s campaign with a 38-17 win over Wales.
Fiji had the first say with a try to Elia Canakaivata.
Wales equalized with a corner try to Tom Brown, and after a successful conversion, the score was 7-all.
Fiji took an early lead thanks to a break by Josua Vakurunabuli, followed by a superb offload to Waisea Nacuqu.
A swift national side move saw Kamenieli Rasuka cross the tryline, giving them a 19-7 lead right before the break.
Brown scored his second try for Wales right before the whistle.
Fiji increased the tempo in the second half, putting pressure on Wales’ territory.
After a Rasaku break, the ball found its way into the hands of Semi Kunatani, who scored Fiji’s fifth goal.
Napolioni Bolaca and Filipo Bukayaro scored a try each while Wales’ Morgan William’s also added another five points to his side.