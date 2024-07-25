Fiji dominates Paris Olympics 7s opener

[Source: World Rugby Sevens/ Facebook]

Defending Olympic Games rugby 7s champions, Fiji, has kicked off their campaign in Paris, France with a 40-12 win over Uruguay.

Rookie Joji Nasova was the benefit of a Joseva Talacolo offload in the first minute as he sprinted away to score an unconverted try.

However, Uruguay who beat Fiji at the Vancouver 7s last year replied with a converted try before Waisea Nacuqu and Iosefo Masi combined to put Ponipate Loganimasi through for the national side’s second.

Article continues after advertisement

Talacolo a won a few kick offs and was good in general play.



[Source: World Rugby Sevens/ Facebook]

The Olympic champs calmed the nerves before halftime when Nasova sliced through the defense from 40 meters out to score his second.

Captain Jerry Tuwai led from the front with his team in front 19-7 at the break.

Coach Osea Kolinisau made a change at the break with Jerry Matana replacing Sevuloni Mocenacagi.

Even before the reserves took their seats after the halftime break, Nacuqu sneaked away and ran 60 meters to score before Uruguay replied with their second.

Selestino Ravutaumada, Kaminieli Rasaku and Iowane Teba took the game to another level when they came on.

Ravutaumada and Rasaku managed to create some space for Teba who ran in for another try.

Rasaku sealed thr deal on the stroke of fulltime to come away with a 40-12 win.

Fiji will play USA at 6:30am in its second match.

USA drew drew 12 all with hosts France.

In other results Australia beat Samoa 21-14 and Argentina defeated Kenya 3.1-12 Kenya.