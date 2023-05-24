Fiji 7s team back home

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s team is back in the country following the Toulouse and London 7s.

Fiji finished 9th in Toulouse and settled for silver in London.

Coach Ben Gollings says it’s been one of the most toughest and competitive series to date.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Gollings says it puts them in really good shape for what they can expect going into the Olympics.

He says they will now need to take a few break and recuperate before back to camp.

Fiji finished 3rd in the series with 156 points. They also did not win a single tournament.