Fiji 7s loses to Ireland in extra time

Napolioni Bolaca scored Fiji's first try [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side lost its 5th place playoff in the Vancouver 7s, going down to Ireland 24-19 in extra time.

The national side was trailing the Irish 19-7 at halftime, following captain Napolioni Bolaca’s opening try.

Fiji hit back in the second spell with a try to Joseva Talacolo and Viliame Naikausa to level the scores 19-all at the stroke of fulltime, to force the match into extra time.

Fiji tried to break the Irish defence with a kick-and-chase but the men in green regathered the ball and took advantage of some tired defence to score the winner through forward Zac Ward.

Meanwhile World Series leaders Argentina will clash with New Zealand in the men’s final at 1:23pm today.

New Zealand will also feature in the women’s final, where they will take on France at 12:43pm.