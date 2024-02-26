Fiji 7s loses to Ireland in extra time

Napolioni Bolaca scored Fiji's first try [Source: World Rugby Sevens]
The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side lost its 5th place playoff in the Vancouver 7s, going down to Ireland 24-19 in extra time.
The national side was trailing the Irish 19-7 at halftime, following captain Napolioni Bolaca’s opening try.
Fiji hit back in the second spell with a try to Joseva Talacolo and Viliame Naikausa to level the scores 19-all at the stroke of fulltime, to force the match into extra time.
Fiji tried to break the Irish defence with a kick-and-chase but the men in green regathered the ball and took advantage of some tired defence to score the winner through forward Zac Ward.
Never give up 💪@TerryKennedy14 showing hard work pays off ☘️#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSVAN | @IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/U0sI9g6xPW
— HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) February 25, 2024
Meanwhile World Series leaders Argentina will clash with New Zealand in the men’s final at 1:23pm today.
New Zealand will also feature in the women’s final, where they will take on France at 12:43pm.