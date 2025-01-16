Experience worth it for Milinia

Adita Milinia

Mount Masada 7s rep Adita Milinia acknowledges that switching to the shortened code wasn’t easy and admits there are some regrets.

However, she believes everything aligns with God’s plan for her life.

Milinia made her 7s debut against the Seahawks at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s, contributing to her team’s impressive 28-0 victory.

The Drua women’s star says the match was tougher than she anticipated but came into it prepared for a challenge.

“This is my first time playing 7S and it’s good to have a local experience. It is a lot different to the 15 a side game but I’m thankful to my team mate for helping me.”

She adds that she will focus on her fitness and if asked to return to the 15s, she will do it.

Milinia also says her team has been instrumental in helping her adapt and is eager to collaborate better with them for the remainder of the tournament.

Her side will face the Pacific Nomads tomorrow at 11.10 am in their final group match.