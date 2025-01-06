Eight Fiji 7s rep on Friday Select 7s team

[Source: Coral Coast Sevens/Facebook]

Former United States 7s coach Mike Friday has selected eight Fiji reps to join his 7s team for the 14th edition of the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

In a social media post, the Fiji Coral Coast Sevens reveals that Friday consulted his fellow coaching colleague, 2025 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast Sevens Ambassador and current Fiji 7s coach Osea Kolinisau, to identify eight suitable players for the squad.

The nominated players are Viliame Naikausa, Rubeni Kabu, Suliano Volivoli, Jope Tikomailepanoni, Iliavi Masori, Sakiusa Siqila, Rauto Vakadranu and Alipate Biu.

They will join an impressive lineup that includes two-time Olympic gold medalist Jerry Tuwai, former South African Springboks 7s playmaker Rosko Specman and recently retired Irish rugby legend Harry McNulty.



The tournament will feature 16 men’s teams, eight women’s and 16 youth teams.

The Coral Coast 7s kicks off next Thursday and concludes on Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.



You can watch all the LIVE and EXCLUSIVE action on FBC Sports.