Devo Babas ready for first ever international tourney

The Viti Roofing Devo Babas side are off to compete in the 2025 NiuPower KMHL Sports Tok Rugby 7s in Papua New Guinea.

According to head coach Bill Ratute, they were approached by the Fiji Rugby Union to represent the country on their behalf, after the union received an invite to compete at the tournament.

The side will leave at 8.30pm tonight for Brisbane, Australia, from where they will transit to PNG.

Ratute says this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for his players and thanked FRU for giving them the call-up to represent the country.

“This is the first time we have received an invite to compete at an international tournament like this, and we are blessed to be given this opportunity to represent the country.”

He adds that this tournament will provide their players with good exposure, as this will be the first time for most of their players to compete overseas.

The tournament starts on Friday and concludes on Sunday.

The team will return next week on Tuesday.





