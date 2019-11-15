Decrease in number of men’s teams for Marist 7s

This year’s Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will see a decrease in the number of men’s teams participating in the tournament.

Marist rugby club President Lawrence Tikaram confirms this year they will only field 48 men’s teams.

Tikaram says the new format is to allow for better management of the tournament.

“We are trying to transform the tournament into a more manageable one which gives a quality output.”

Tikaram adds this is also done to allow them to work with other tournaments in creating a mini circuit.

“We draw the best teams from this tournament over time and make them as part of the final 48 teams that will participate in the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s. So while trying to grow our tournament we are also strengthening the other rural tournaments as well.”

The tournament will also feature eight women’s and 12 youth teams.

The Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will be held from the 19th to the 21st of this month at the NZ Stadium in Suva.