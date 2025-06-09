Chennai Bulls set to charge into Coral Coast 7s

[Source: Coral Coast Fiji 7s/Facebook]

Rugby history will be made when India’s Rugby Premier League champions, the Chennai Bulls, become the first-ever Indian-based team to compete at the McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s in Sigatoka.

Fresh off their title-winning campaign in India’s fast-rising Rugby Premier League, the Bulls’ debut marks a major milestone for Asian rugby and signals the growing reach of the sport beyond traditional strongholds.

Leading the side is Former Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Ben Gollings, the former England 7s legend and World Rugby Sevens all-time points scorer, who will guide the Indian outfit into one of the world’s most competitive sevens stages.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re incredibly excited to be part of the Coral Coast 7s — it’s an opportunity for our players to test themselves against some of the best teams in the world and to showcase how far Indian rugby has come.”

Tournament Director Jay Whyte says the Bulls’ inclusion highlights the tournament’s global appeal and vision.

“The Coral Coast 7s has always been about celebrating the global reach and spirit of rugby sevens. Having the Chennai Bulls join us represents a landmark moment for the tournament and for the sport in India.”

The 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s will run from January 15–17 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.