Bolaca wins Pressure Play Award

Fiji 7s playmaker Napolioni Bolaca has won the Cigna Pressure Play Award for his Cup final try against South Africa at the Sydney 7s this year.

The Awards panel selected a shortlist of three men’s and three women’s players with sevens fans having the final say in voting for their favorite pressure play moment of the men’s and women’s series.

World Rugby this morning confirmed the winners of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2020 Awards.

The awards recognise and celebrate the players and teams who have performed at the highest level across the season.

Bolaca was also named in the World 7s Dream Team with Aminiasi Tuimaba and France forward Tavite Veredamu.

Veredamu also won DHL Impact Player award which statistically analyses individual players’ all round performances measured against four key criteria – offloads, carries, line-breaks and tackles.

The Fijiana 7s was awarded the Capgemini Momentum Tracker.

The stats based award goes to the team which recorded the highest momentum score on the tracker as a result of quantified performance and evolution scores.

The Fiji 7s side was 3rd on the shortened World Series while the Fijiana finished 7th.

New Zealand won both the men’s and women’s Series titles.

UL Mark of Excellence: The Awards panel, together with by UL Executive Mike Galeski, selected a shortlist of nominees from the list of UL Mark of Excellence Award tournament winners on the 2020 series. Fans had the final say in determining the moment from the men’s and women’s shortlists which stands out as the best of the 2020 series.

Men’s winner:

Dan Norton (England): Dan Norton’s achievement of becoming the first sevens player to score 350 tries on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series at the HSBC Sydney Sevens

Women’s winner:

• Tyla Nathan-Wong (New Zealand): Tyla Nathan-Wong for becoming the first Black Ferns Sevens player – and second overall – to reach 1,000 series points at the HSBC Sydney Sevens.

Men’s winner:

• Napolioni Bolaca (Fiji): HSBC Sydney Sevens – Cup final try against South Africa

Women’s winner:

Lina Guerin (France): HSBC Sydney Sevens – Semi-final try against New Zealand

Capgemini Momentum Tracker: A stats-based award using Capgemini’s unique tool, the Momentum Tracker, which analyses teams’ performances at individual tournaments and across the series to assess their capacity to improve throughout the season. The award goes to the team which recorded the highest momentum score on the tracker as a result of quantified performance and evolution scores.

• Men’s winner: Ireland

• Women’s winner: Fiji

Gilbert Top Try Scorer: An award for the top try scorer on the men’s and women’s series.

• Men’s winner: Jordan Conroy (Ireland)

• Women’s winner: Stacey Fluhler (New Zealand)

DHL Impact Player: A stats-based award which statistically analyses individual players’ all round performances measured against four key criteria – offloads, carries, line-breaks and tackles.

• Men’s winner: Tavite Veredamu (France)

• Women’s winner: Stacey Fluhler (New Zealand)

Men’s HSBC Dream Team:

• Scott Curry (New Zealand)

• Tavite Veredamu (France)

• JC Pretorius (South Africa)

• Napolioni Bolaca (Fiji)

• Jordan Conroy (Ireland)

• Aminiasi Tuimaba (Fiji)

• Selvyn Davids (South Africa)

Women’s HSBC Dream Team:

• Brittany Benn (Canada)

• Sharni Williams (Australia)

• Ruby Tui (New Zealand)

• Stacey Fluhler (New Zealand)

• Ghislaine Landry (Canada)

• Tyla Nathan-Wong (New Zealand)

• Kristi Kirshe (USA)