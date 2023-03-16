Big wins registered in Marist 7s women’s division

Army, Police, Fire and Seahawks have registered big wins in their opening matches on the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament.

Fire opened the women’s competition with a convincing 20-0 win over first-timers USP.

Army who is the defending champion hammered FPTL Nasinu 31-0 while last year’s runner-up Seahawks registered a similar score-line against Savusavu.

Article continues after advertisement

2021 title holders Police defeated Tagimoucia 29-5.

The competition continues at the HFC Bank Stadium and you can also watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.