2027 Coral Coast LIVE on FBC

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Fans will get to watch the 2027 McDonalds Coral Coast 7s live on FBC Sports.

This is after the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation secured exclusive pay per view and free to air Television broadcast rights for the 2027 tournament.

FBC and Tournament Founder, Jay Whyte, sealed the deal in Sigatoka today.

Overseas fans will get watch the three days action on pay per view.

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The tournament will be held on 14th t0 the 16th of January.

More later.