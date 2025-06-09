Closing submissions delayed in Virgin airline rape trial

[Photo: File]

Closing submissions in the trial of 25-year-old Ilaisa Tanoa Degei, who is charged with rape and sexual assault have been adjourned.

The Lautoka High Court was scheduled to hear closing submissions today, but Defence Counsel Alifereti Waqavakatoga sought additional time to prepare.

Justice Sunil Sharma granted the request and adjourned the matter.

Degei faces one count each of rape and sexual assault over an alleged incident involving a former Virgin Australia flight attendant following New Year celebrations in Nadi.

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The alleged incident occurred after the complainant had been socialising at a nightclub in Martintar on December 31, 2024.

The State alleges Degei forced the complainant outside the nightclub before sexually assaulting her inside a vehicle.

Degei gave evidence in his own defence and denied the allegations.

He told the court he had been trying to help the heavily intoxicated complainant return safely to her hotel.

Degei denied touching her, removing her clothing or forcing her into a taxi.

His brother also gave evidence in support of the defence case.

The complainant’s identity has been suppressed by the court to protect her privacy and safety.

A protective screen was also approved for her appearance during the trial.

Degei remains on bail, which has been extended until the next court appearance.

Closing submissions will be heard on September 22.