Guangdong roadshow strengthens business links

[Photo: Josefa Sigavolavola]

Some local businesses are gaining greater access to new products, technology and potential partnerships through the latest Guangdong Product Roadshow, which brought manufacturers from China’s Guangdong Province together with local companies.

The event is providing a platform for businesses to explore new trade and investment opportunities while strengthening existing commercial relationships.

Tech retailer Bondwell says the roadshow is particularly valuable as many of the products it supplies in Fiji originate from manufacturers based in Guangdong.

Bondwell Enterprise Solutions Consultant, Sarafina Wedlock, says the event allows the company to reconnect with suppliers and expand its business network.

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“We come strengthen our ties with the community and also with the Guangdong community that’s here to showcase their products, so Fiji is blessed to have this here and Bondwell, especially because I see some of our products that we do supply to the community is from the province itself.”

Wedlock says Bondwell’s long-standing relationships with suppliers in Guangdong have enabled the company to maintain direct links with manufacturers and technical experts.

Additionally, China’s Charge d’Affaires in Fiji, Wang Yuan, highlighted Fiji’s strategic importance within the Pacific region and the growing cooperation between the two countries.

“It is also an important regional hub for trade, transport and regional corperation and plays an important role in Pacific affairs.”

He says the relationship between Fiji and China has remained strong over the decades.

“For more than half a century China and Fiji have built our relationship on mutual respect, equality and beneficial cooperation through changes in international landscape our friendship have remained strong and our corporation has continued to grow.”

The roadshow featured a range of products from Guangdong manufacturers, including smartphones, electronic accessories and other technology-based products.

Bondwell says the event provided an opportunity to learn about emerging technologies and identify products that could meet the growing needs of Fijian consumers and businesses.

The Guangdong Product Roadshow continues to serve as a platform for fostering closer business ties and enhancing trade cooperation between Fiji and China.