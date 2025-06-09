Seruvakula urges Fiji to focus on their strengths

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians are focused on executing their own game plan as they prepare to face Japan in tomorrow’s Pacific Nations Cup final.

Head coach Senirusi Seruvakula expects a strong challenge from the Japanese, particularly up front, with an experienced coaching panel led by Eddie Jones.

Japan’s coaching staff also includes former Fijian coach Glenn Jackson, who has worked with several Flying Fijians players and was previously involved with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

However, Seruvakula says Fiji’s priority is to focus on its own strengths rather than worry about what Japan might bring.

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The Flying Fijians coach says winning quality possession at the set-piece will be crucial to their attacking approach.

“Now, the set-piece is very important. We need to win quality balls and quick balls so that we are able to go forward.”

Seruvakula says the team is determined to stick to its patterns and identify opportunities to take the game to Japan.

With the Pacific Nations Cup title on the line, Fiji will be looking to deliver a disciplined performance and finish its campaign on a high.

The final starts at 7pm tomorrow.