Krishna calls on fans

Fiji Bula Boys captain Roy Krishna during a training sessions at Albert Park in Suva yesterday.

Bula Boys captain Roy Krishna has called on football fans to turn out in numbers and support the national side in its opening MSG Prime Minister’s Cup 2026 match against the Solomon Islands tonight.

The Bula Boys will take the field at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Krishna is urging supporters to wear blue, bring their Fiji flags and create a strong home-ground atmosphere.

“Come out in blue, bring your Fiji flags and bring your voices as we get behind our boys from the first whistle to the last. We’re hosting this tournament on home soil, so let’s show our visitors what it feels like to play football in Fiji with a passionate home crowd behind our team.”

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Looking towards tonight’s clash, he says they know what to expect, and they are ready to take on what ever will be thrown to them.

They play the Solomon Islands at 7pm.