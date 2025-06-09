M&S makes London Fashion Week debut to boost style ambitions

source: reuters
Marks & Spencer (MKS.L), opens new tab will make its London Fashion Week debut on Friday, using the high-profile event to showcase its growing fashion credentials and broaden its appeal to shoppers at home and abroad, both in-store and online.
The retailer, one of the biggest names on the UK high street, will celebrate 100 years in fashion with womenswear and menswear collections inspired by the M&S archive.
Under Stuart Machin, CEO since 2022, M&S has focused on re-establishing its value, quality and style credentials to boost its appeal to a younger fashion-focused shopper.
It is also revamping its supply chain, while investing in stores and strengthening its data and digital capability.
With an aim to make M&S a truly omnichannel retailer, Machin is targeting a doubling in the fashion, home and beauty (FH&B) division’s online sales over the long term from about £1.4 billion ($1.9 billion) in 2024/25. He also wants to increase online’s share of total FH&B sales from about 34% to 50% in the medium term.
In contrast to the host of top global designers and brands also showing at the event, M&S’ 57 runway looks will be available to shoppers immediately following the show online and in 10 flagship stores across the UK and Ireland. Half of the collection is priced under £50.